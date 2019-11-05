Cruise passengers appear to keep drinking while storm causes deck to flood

These people are going to enjoy their vacation, no matter what.

Scenes captured from a cruise ship amid rough seas shows several groups of vacationers calmly sitting at their tables and continuing to drink, despite the choppy waters. Pictures also confirm that the boat was rocking almost hard enough to displace the water in the ship's pools, but apparently not hard enough to get these travelers to abandon their drinks.

The footage was likely captured on the P&O cruise ship Ventura as it sailed near Cherbourg, France, The Sun reports. The storm was reportedly strong enough that the ship was forced to abandon its attempts to dock, and wait out the rough waters in the English Channel.

A passenger who was on the ship claimed that it had to turn against the storm in order to keep balanced.

When footage and images from the deck during the storm surfaced on social media, users quickly noticed that several passengers appeared to be more concerned about their drinks than the apparent flooding and storm.

On Facebook, one user related to the travelers, writing, "May as well have a drink and relax [rather] than panic about it."

"Can't fault them, hope they didn't get seawater in the drinks," another user explained. "We once had a rough channel crossing [with] people on deck being seasick, we realized bar would be empty, had a superb crossing no problem getting services."

Someone else noted the passengers' practicality. "What else are you going to do," they asked. "You can't go anywhere."

While many social media users joked about the footage, some speculated that the passengers were merely just trying to hold onto their food and drinks to keep it from spilling onto the deck.

One thing is for certain: Based on that footage, nobody was going for a swim in that pool for the rest of the day.

A representative for P&O was not immediately available to confirm where or when the footage was taken.