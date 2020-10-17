Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Canada
Published

Canada restaurant owner moved to tears by $700 tip on $43 wine bottle purchase

Customer had just learned that new coronavirus restrictions would temporarily close the restaurant's dining room.

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A restaurant in Canada was blown away recently by a generous tip from one of its customers. 

Bambu Restaurant, an Asian fusion eatery in Ottawa, posted on Instagram about the $700 tip it received last week from one of its regulars.

According to a picture of the receipt, the customer put the generous tip on a purchase of a $43 bottle of wine.

“'Thank you' just doesn’t seem like enough,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “How do we thank this amazing customer for showing his support by dining with us regularly and today leaves a $700 tip to be shared among the staff.”

MICHELIN GUIDE TO PAUSE AWARDING STARS TO CALIFORNIA RESTAURANTS

Bambu co-owner Jenny Lu told CTV News that the customer bought the bottle of wine last Friday night after he heard that Ottawa was moving to more strict coronavirus precautions and that the restaurant would have to close its indoor dining for at least the next 28 days. 

She told the outlet that when the customer left the $700 tip, the staff even shed a few tears. “It means the world to us,” she said. “It's not even really the amount but it's the intention."

WISCONSIN RESTAURANT INSTALLS VIRUS-KILLING LIGHTS IN ITS DINING ROOM

Like many other restaurants, Bambu has struggled under the coronavirus. Lu told CTV News that she’s wanted to keep the staff employed, but it’s difficult when the dining room isn’t open. 

Bambu Restaurant in Ottawa, Canada, received a $700 tip on a bottle of wine last week. (iStock)

Bambu Restaurant in Ottawa, Canada, received a $700 tip on a bottle of wine last week. (iStock)

"Just to do take-out and delivery, I'm not going to have 10 staff on at night,” she told the outlet. “It's just going to be the bare minimum.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Most of the staff has been with us since day one, so I want to see them come back,” she added. “We are a family."

One way that Bambu has been able to keep its staff employed is by expanding its delivery radius and having staff deliver orders, CTV reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER