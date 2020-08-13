California waiter shocked by $1G tip from viral Venmo challenge

A restaurant server in California was shocked to receive a $1,000 tip this week.

Peter Murray was working at Lucille’s Smokehouse in Concord, California, when he received the substantial tip from Brian Murphy who was participating in something called the “Venmo Challenge.”

The challenge, according to San Francisco’s KPIX 5, is when people ask their followers on social media to Venmo them as little as 50 cents. Once they reach a certain amount, they give it to a server.

In the case of Murphy’s challenge, his goal was to raise $1,000, but he ended up raising $1,400, according to a video Murphy -- who is also known as DJ Murph -- posted on Instagram and TikTok.

In the video, Murphy explains what the Venmo challenge is to Murray before he tells him that he raised $1,000 for his tip.

As soon as he hears how much he’ll be getting, Murray takes a few steps away in shock.

Murphy then proceeds to count out the $1,000 in cash and hands it over to Murray, the video showed.

According to another Instagram video, Murphy gave the remaining $400 to the restaurant’s host.

In a later interview with KPIX 5, Murray told the television station that the generous tip has “helped a lot.”

“Now I don’t have to worry about paying rent next month, so I have that set,” Murray said. “And then I can put some money aside.”

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am for what Brian, DJ Murph did for me, I’m just so grateful,” Murray added.

