California restaurant blames government assistance for staff shortages: report

A restaurant in California is asking customers to be patient as it struggles with staffing shortages, according to a recent report.

Taco Loco in Folsom, near Sacramento, posted a sign inside the restaurant blaming government assistance for the hiring woes, CBS13 reported.

The sign was addressed to "Loyal Customers."

"Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore," the sign read. "Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with our staff that did choose to come to work today to serve you."

The message ended with "Thank you for your business, we sincerely appreciate it!"

Taco Loco did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment Saturday morning.

John Voelz, the owner of Reset Cafe, a nearby restaurant, told CBS13 that he’s also having a hard time hiring.

"It’s hard to find people who want to work right now," Voelz said.

Last month, celebrity chef David Burke told FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." that he’s also been having trouble staffing some of his restaurants.

"We have restaurants in New York City on the Upper East Side that we can't open seven days a week because we can't staff it," Burke told the show.