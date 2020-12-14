California police officer delivers pizza after arresting delivery driver

As long as the pizza shows up, it doesn’t matter who brings it.

A police officer in California literally went the extra mile to help his community. After taking a pizza delivery driver into custody, the officer decided that the customers shouldn’t suffer because of someone else’s crime.

On Friday, the Murrieta Police Department posted the story to its Facebook page, revealing that Officer Datil pulled over a driver for a traffic violation, only to discover that the man had an outstanding warrant. The officer also learned that the man was working and on his way to deliver a pizza to a nearby home.

While Datil handled the arrest, another law enforcement officer, Officer McCarthy, took over the pizza delivery.

“File this one under ‘wouldn’t you be surprised...’" the department wrote online. “Unfortunately the driver had to be arrested for their warrant but fear not. Officer McCarthy stepped in to fill the delivery driver’s shoes and got the pizza to the hungry citizen.”

The whole incident may have worked out better than expected for the people who ordered the pizza.

Though delivery drivers traditionally expect to be tipped, the Murrieta Police Department wrote on Facebook, “The smile on the hungry citizen’s face was all the ‘tip’ needed to know we are doing our job.”

Fortunately, smiles are free.