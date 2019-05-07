Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Burger King trolls McDonald’s with creepy new 'clown free' campaign

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Burger King is here to scare its competition — and maybe its customers.

The fast-food chain has revealed a new campaign, which not-so-subtly refers to its main competitor, McDonald’s, with a series of photos showing terrified children sitting on clowns’ laps.

LOLA MullenLowe, the Spanish agency behind other Burger King ads targeting McDonald’s, is responsible for the new promotion.

LOLA MullenLowe, the Spanish agency behind other Burger King ads targeting McDonald’s, is responsible for the new promotion. (Burger King)

BURGER KING PRANKS CUSTOMERS WITH VEGETARIAN 'IMPOSSIBLE WHOPPER'

“Birthdays should be happy,” the ad reads, promoting Burger King’s birthday party offerings.

“Ask our manager about booking a clown-free party,” the ad continues.

(Burger King)

LOLA MullenLowe, the Spanish agency behind other Burger King ads targeting McDonald’s, is responsible for the new promotion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

(Burger King)

“Burger King knows that birthdays are a very big deal for kids, and we believe they should be fun and clown-free,” Marcelo Pascoa, Burger King’s head of global marketing, said, AdWeek reported. “We prefer to be on the good side of children’s memories, not the scary ones, like the traumatized kids in these ads.”

The new ad campaign comes on the heels of Burger King’s new Real Meals menu item – which, again, trolls McDonald’s and its famous “Happy Meal.”

(Burger King)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The “have it your way” chain launched the new meals – which come in a variety of moods such as Pissed, Blue, Salty, YAAAS and DGAF – as a way to encourage people to “be their way” and “feel their way” amid May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.