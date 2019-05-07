Burger King trolls McDonald’s with creepy new 'clown free' campaign

Burger King is here to scare its competition — and maybe its customers.

The fast-food chain has revealed a new campaign, which not-so-subtly refers to its main competitor, McDonald’s, with a series of photos showing terrified children sitting on clowns’ laps.

“Birthdays should be happy,” the ad reads, promoting Burger King’s birthday party offerings.

“Ask our manager about booking a clown-free party,” the ad continues.

LOLA MullenLowe, the Spanish agency behind other Burger King ads targeting McDonald’s, is responsible for the new promotion.

“Burger King knows that birthdays are a very big deal for kids, and we believe they should be fun and clown-free,” Marcelo Pascoa, Burger King’s head of global marketing, said, AdWeek reported. “We prefer to be on the good side of children’s memories, not the scary ones, like the traumatized kids in these ads.”

The new ad campaign comes on the heels of Burger King’s new Real Meals menu item – which, again, trolls McDonald’s and its famous “Happy Meal.”

The “have it your way” chain launched the new meals – which come in a variety of moods such as Pissed, Blue, Salty, YAAAS and DGAF – as a way to encourage people to “be their way” and “feel their way” amid May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.