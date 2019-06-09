Burger King employee filmed mopping table tops after cleaning the floors

A Burger King employee in Florida was allegedly caught ‘cleaning’ a table in the grossest possible way.

A customer filmed the employee appearing to use a dirty mop to clean a tabletop she had just eaten off of at the Fruit Cove location. According to her, the employee had just used the mop to clean the floors before using it on the table tops.

Katie Duran filmed the incident, News4Jax reports. “It was disgusting, honestly,” Duran told the outlet. “I had just eaten on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?”

Duran claims that she sent the video to Burger King’s corporate offices, ABC 13 reports. According to her, she received a response that said, “Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention, and rest assure that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team."

In a statement obtained by News4Jax, a spokesperson for Burger King said, “The action depicted in the video is unacceptable and not in line with our brand standards or operational procedures. We have strict protocols around cleanliness and food safety. The restaurant owner will be re-training his team on all operational protocols.”

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued a statement on the incident, News4Jax reports. In it, they specifically state that a floor mop is “not an acceptable cleaning implement” for a table.