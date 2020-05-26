Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Wild Wings offers free food to GrubHub customers who felt misled by Applebee's 'virtual restaurant'

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering free food to some consumers who were burned by a misleading phenomenon taking place on online delivery apps.

The chain, which specializes in wings (and installing flat-screen televisions on every square inch of its restaurants), has recently popped up on Twitter to offer its condolences to anyone who thought they were ordering from a restaurant called “Neighborhood Wings,” only to later learn it was just Applebee’s under another name.

Applebee's recently confirmed it had been operating a "virtual restaurant" on Grubhub under the name "Neighborhood Wings," but contended that the offerings at Neighborhood Wings expanded on the restaurant's chicken-wing offerings with items that "aren't on our main menu." 

APPLEBEE'S, CHUCK E. CHEESE OPERATING UNDER DIFFERENT NAMES ON DELIVERY APPS

In a statement shared with Fox News earlier this week, Scott Gladstone, the vice president of Applebee's strategy and development, said Applebee’s recently launched Neighborhood Wings as a “virtual restaurant” on GrubHub in order to allow customers “to get their Applebee’s wings fix.” It also “gives us the opportunity to test out new items made for wing lovers that aren’t on our main menu,” Gladstone said.

If you look closely at the restaurant’s GrubHub icon, the restaurant name is listed as “Neighborhood Wings by Applebee’s.” Although, on the app and online, the business only appears as “Neighborhood Wings” when listed among other search results, leading some to mistakenly believe they were ordering their wings from a non-Applebee’s restaurant.

Believing itself to be a purveyor of “real wings,” Buffalo Wild Wings has since been reaching out to these jilted consumers on Twitter, offering up gift cards as a consolation.

A representative for the brand told Fox News that the deal is only available to those who tweet about their bad experience with GrubHub, and only if Buffalo Wild Wings reaches out in response. As of Thursday evening, the brand had only reached out to about 10 people.

Meanwhile, Applebee’s isn’t the only company to cause confusion with a “virtual restaurant” for delivery apps only. Last month, Chuck E. Cheese was found to be operating a “delivery-only brand” called Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings, which leverages the “infrastructure of Chuck E. Cheese kitchens across the nation,” per a statement from the chain’s parent company.

According to the spokesperson, the pizza sold at Pasqually's is different than the cheesy offerings you might remember from Chuck E. Cheese, despite being made in the same kitchens. Pasqually’s pizza reportedly features "a thicker crust, extra sauce and new blends of cheese and seasoning, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience.”