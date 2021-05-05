Budweiser launches 'Pupweiser' competition to see which dog's face will be on the holiday can

This bud’s for you… if you happen to be a dog.

If there are two things that Americans love, those things would be beer and dogs. This upcoming holiday season, Budweiser is going to make one lucky dog the face of its beer.

On Facebook, Budweiser announced that it is launching a new promotion it's calling "Pupweiser." According to the post, the company is going to pick one dog’s face to put on its cans this fall.

The post says, "Your dog’s pawfect face could be on millions of Bud cans sold across the country this fall! Reply with your favorite dog pic using #PupweiserContest to enter. While only one pup will get the crown, in honor of all dogs who enter, we're donating to Pets & People Foundation, Inc."

Beer-loving pet owners (or pet-owning beer drinkers) can submit a photo of their dog through social media until May 9th WSPA reports. Four dogs will be chosen and fans can vote between May 10th and 12th. The winner’s face will then decorate the company’s holiday cans.

In the meantime, Budweiser is giving away some free drinks.

Fox News previously reported that Budweiser is giving away freebies to people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In April, the beer brand -- which is owned by Anheuser-Busch -- announced that it will be giving away free beer to vaccine recipients in an ad starring its signature Clydesdales and a puppy.

According to the giveaway rules, fans just have to show that they’ve been vaccinated by uploading a picture of their "I got vaccinated" sticker, their bandage from the shot, or a selfie from their vaccination site on ABeerOnBud.com before May 16.

Budweiser will give away 10,000 $5 virtual debit cards to verified entrants.

