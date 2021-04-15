Expand / Collapse search
Miller Lite encourages COVID-19 vaccines with one-sleeved 'vax time' t-shirts

The $10 t-shirt comes in ‘righty and lefty options’

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Miller Lite is encouraging its fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in style

On Thursday, the beer brand released limited-edition "Vax Time" t-shirts with just one sleeve, so the wearer has one arm free for his or her vaccination.

The $10 unisex shirts come in two styles -- a navy shirt without a left sleeve and a white shirt without a right sleeve -- with the words "Almost Miller Time" written on the front.

‘VACCINE READY’: FASHION BRAND REVOLVE MOCKED FOR SHIRT SECTION

According to an announcement provided to Fox News, the t-shirts are "Miller Lite’s take on the vaccination fashion statement."

"As we approach COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for the majority of Americans, heading to bars with friends is right around the corner," Sofia Colucci, the vice president of marketing for Miller Family of Brands said in a statement. "We know this is an important and historic moment for so many and with the release of the Vax Time Tee, we’re one step closer to enjoying Miller Time in person."

According to the announcement, all proceeds from the t-shirts will go to the U.S. Bartenders Guild. Miller Lite also promises that it will match donations up to $50,000 for every shirt sold.

Miller Lite released $10 "Vax Time" t-shirts with only one sleeve, so wearers can more easily get their COVID-19 vaccine. (Miller Lite)

A spokesperson told Fox News the shirts will be ready to ship on Monday. 

However, Miller Lite isn’t the first company to sell clothing with exposed arms. 

Fashion brand Revolve was criticized in March for creating a section on its website for "vaccine-ready" tops, with off-the-shoulder styles selling for between $70 and $300, the New York Post reported.

The page was titled "Shoulders out for the vaccine" and included brands such as Alice + Olivia, Free People and Norma Kamali.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.