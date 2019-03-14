Budweiser-branded meats are coming to stores this summer

Beer is a classic beverage for barbecues. But this summer, one of America’s best-known beers, Budweiser, is cozying up with Coleman Natural Meats to offer pulled pork, smoked ribs and bratwurst accented with the familiar taste of Bud.

“Introducing classic Coleman Natural Budweiser products to a new younger audience will bring generations of consumers from the beer aisle to the prepared meat case,” Mel Coleman Jr., founding family rancher of Coleman Natural Meats, said in a statement. “Our great tasting product and recipes will continue to bring them back time and time again.”

The five new products include St. Louis-style pork spareribs in full and half racks, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar bratwurst and beer brats. The spareribs and pulled pork are coated in Budweiser sauce, and both varieties of bratwurst are made with Budweiser American lager. All the new products are made with slow-roasted, all-natural Coleman pork, with no antibiotics or added hormones.

And if you’re a millennial – meaning you were born between approximately 1981 and 1999 – Budweiser and Coleman think you’ll want to put down your avocado toast and pay attention.

“Budweiser is an iconic brand that is recognized throughout the U.S. with impressive advertising and marketing,” Bart Vittori, general manager of Coleman Natural Meats, said in a statement. “The Coleman and Budweiser partnership will help create awareness for the millennial consumers to stop and shop in the processed meat case.”

Is that true, millennials? You can decide for yourself this summer, as that’s when the new product line will appear in stores nationwide. Or preview the line and learn more about it at BudweiserMeats.com.While awaiting the new Budweiser-Coleman product line, toast to the upcoming summer with one of the 101 best beers in America.