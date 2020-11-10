Budweiser unveils ‘2020 Holiday Limited Edition Stein Cans’

Budweiser has gotten into the holiday spirit early this year with four festive beer cans.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned company shared photos of its seasonal collection across its Budweiser social media accounts on Monday.

“It wouldn’t be the holidays without the Clydesdales. Celebrate with new Budweiser Holiday Cans, available now,” the beer company captioned its announcement post on Instagram. “Swipe through for a closer look of each can’s original design, then collect all four.”

The post has received more than 6,780 likes and nearly 200 positive comments.

“Yes Clydesdale nation!” U.K. podcaster Harry Hill wrote.

“I need this in my life,” another Instagram user commented.

“I've collected all 4!” Someone else proclaimed, which earned a “tis the season” reply and a Christmas tree emoji from Budweiser.

Budweiser began selling limited-edition holiday cans last year, according to Delish, which all featured Clydesdale horses.

However, this year, the beer company changed up one of its designs with an equally iconic dog.

“Budweiser’s 2020 Holiday Limited Edition Stein Cans feature four unique and idyllic winter designs, three with the famous Clydesdales, and one with the return of a fan favorite, our Budweiser Dalmatian,” said Budweiser Vice President of Marketing Monica Rustgi, in a statement sent to Fox News.

“For the past two years we have released holiday cans based on the traditional Budweiser Holiday Steins, designs our fans have loved for decades,” she added. “We know that no holiday gathering is complete without Budweiser, and this year our limited edition stein-inspired designs bring back past Budweiser advertisements that span generations.”

These seasonal cans come two weeks after Budweiser’s sister brand, Bud Light Seltzer, revealed its Ugly Sweater Pack, which is also available in four can designs (and flavors).

For anyone who may want to give Budweiser’s holiday cans as gifts, the company is selling 30-pack cases.

