Budweiser wants to become Utah's first-ever official state beer

Utah may already have a state animal – and a state folk dance, but what it doesn’t have is a state beer.

The Beehive State, like every single other state in the U.S., does not have an officially recognized state beer. Budweiser wants to change all that.

The American-style pale lager brand has launched a new campaign vying to become America’s – first-ever state beer.

If you’re wondering, “Why Utah?” – it’s apparently to commemorate Budweiser’s first foray into the state after it increased the allowable alcohol content for beers to be sold in grocery stores and bars from 3.2% to 5% in November 2019.

“In 2019, Budweiser became one of the first full-strength (5%) beers to be sold in Utah, laying the 3.2% ABV beer law to rest with an unforgettable Clydesdale-led funeral,” the press release read.

If you’ve forgotten the unforgettable funeral, apparently Budweiser hosted an event last Halloween with a “ghoulish group of pallbearers” to lay to rest Utah’s 3.2% beer laws, ABC4 reported last year.

Though even if Utah does not accept Budweiser as its state beer, Budweiser is still offering a custom can design.

The beer brand is asking customers to tag “Bud4Utah” on social media. If 84,899 tags are recorded – the number representing the square feet of Utah, the press release shares – then Utah will get its own specially-designed Budweiser can representing the state.

The campaign ends September 13. The beer cans are scheduled to roll out next year.