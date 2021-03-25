Originator of Detroit-style pizza blasts Pizza Hut for attempt at regional dish: 'Isn't even a good knock-off'

Buddy’s Pizza is giving Pizza Hut a deep-dish serving of snark.

Buddy’s, the Detroit restaurant chain that claims to have invented Detroit-style pizza back in 1946, has issued its tongue-in-cheek gratitude to the Hut for attempting to introduce the world to "Detroit-style" pies, even if it’s a "knock-off" that can’t hold a candle to the original.

"If Pizza Hut's take on Detroit-style pizza is the best they can do, then maybe they should stop doing impressions and stick to knock-knock jokes," said Wes Pikula, chief brand officer for Buddy's Pizza, in a press release issued this week. "We laughed when Pizza Hut claimed 'no one out pizzas the Hut,' but when you try to 'out Detroit' Buddy's, that gets the Motor City rumbling."

Pizza Hut debuted its version of Detroit-style pizza in January, citing its "growing popularity" across the country. Upon its debut, Pizza Hut claimed to have tested 500 iterations of the recipe during the development phase, and then testing several of those pizzas "in the Midwest, where this distinct style was born."

Months into the promotion, Buddy’s Pizza remains unimpressed, claiming the copycat "pales in comparison" and doesn’t even use the correct type of cheese (Wisconsin brick, according to Buddy’s) in its recipe.

"While we appreciate big brands getting in on the fun and shining a national spotlight on our signature product, their pizza isn't even a good knock-off," Pikula added. "All you have to do is look at the reviews – the only thing worse than what customers are saying is that people think it's Detroit-style pizza."

Buddy’s, however, didn’t solely issue a news release to skewer Pizza Hut’s attempt at its own style of pizza. The restaurant, which now operates 19 locations across Michigan, also announced that it will be donating 100% of its profits from orders placed via Goldbelly to The Barstool Fund, which has committed to help struggling restaurants stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Detroit-style pizza was said to be first developed in 1946 by Buddy’s Pizza founder Gus Guerra and his wife Anna, per the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Pure Michigan campaign. Buddy’s also credits a staffer named Concetta "Connie" Piccinato for helping to "perfect" the recipe in the following years.

Furthermore, legend has it that the pizzas themselves are rectangular because Guerra used industrial metal trays — which were intended for use by local auto workers to hold spare parts — to bake his thick-crust creations.