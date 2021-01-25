PIzza Hut debuting Detroit-style pizza in response to 'growing popularity' of the style

Pizza Hut is getting ready to debut Detroit-style pizza, presumably for anyone who might be bored with regular ol’ Pizza Hut-style pizza.

Pizza Hut on Tuesday announced the nationwide rollout of its new Detroit-style pizzas, launched in response to "the growing popularity of this pizza style across the country and requests from customers," according to a press release. The new, thick-crust offering is currently available at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide.

The new pizzas come in four varieties: Detroit Double Pepperoni, with both regular and "cupped" pepperoni slices; Double Cheesy, with mozzarella and aged Parmesan; Meaty Deluxe, with bacon, Italian sausage and pepperoni; and Supremo, with Italian sausage, red onions and green peppers.

Each of the rectangular pies will also be made with vine-ripened tomato sauce over the top — a new ingredient reserved solely for Pizza Hut’s Detroit-style pizza.

The pizzas will be priced at 10.99 each, though prices may vary by location, per a press release.

Pizza Hut further claims to have tested 500 iterations of their recipe while developing the new Detroit-style pizzas, "testing several of those in the Midwest, where this distinct style was born."

Indeed, Detroit-style pizza was said to be first developed in 1946 by restaurateur by Detroit bar owner Gus Guerra and his wife Anna, per the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Pure Michigan campaign. Legend has it that the pizzas themselves are rectangular because Guerra used industrial metal trays — which were intended for use by local auto workers, to hold spare parts — in which to bake the thick-crust creations.

Detroit-style pizza, meanwhile, has already been brought to a national market by Little Caesars in 2013, when the Detroit-based chain launched its first version of the largely regional dish.