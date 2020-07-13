Expand / Collapse search
Buckingham Palace now selling gin made with ingredients from the queen's garden

The regal gin is derived from 12 botanicals – several sourced from the London palace’s garden

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Now this drink is fit for a queen.

The Royal Collection Trust is selling a premium, small-batch London dry gin made with ingredients sourced from the Buckingham Palace garden.

The Royal Household department announced the sale of the spirit on Monday, with 23-ounce bottles of the Buckingham Palace gin currently retailing for about $50 (£40) online and at official shops.

Courtesy Royal Collection Trust

Courtesy Royal Collection Trust

Infused with citrus and herbal notes, the regal gin is derived from 12 botanicals – several collected from the London palace’s garden – such as lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves, the Royal Collection Trust said in a statement shared with Fox News.

“For the perfect thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon,” the trust advised.

Queen Elizabeth II toasts guests after giving a speech during a State Banquet at the Schloss Bellevue Palace on the second day of a four day State Visit on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Queen Elizabeth II toasts guests after giving a speech during a State Banquet at the Schloss Bellevue Palace on the second day of a four day State Visit on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With a 42 percent ABV, the gin will be served at official palace events in the future, the statement said.

All proceeds from sales of the gin will benefit the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity, and help fund the continued care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

In a larger sense, gin is reportedly something of a must-have item around the royal residence. The queen’s diamonds are allegedly cleaned with gin, her longtime dressmaker and personal assistant has revealed.

