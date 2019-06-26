Black woman claims bartender at Michigan restaurant made her give up seat for white customers

A woman in Michigan has filed a class-action lawsuit against J. Alexander’s restaurant after alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination at a location just outside of Detroit.

Liah Gant claims she was sitting at the bar of the J. Alexander’s in West Bloomfield on Thursday night when a bartender asked her to give up her seat so two white men could sit down. She refused, and the bartender responded by taking her drinks away and pouring them out, according to Gant.

The issue was escalated to a manager, who initially offered to sit her elsewhere in the dining area, said Gant during a Monday press conference alongside her lawyer, Maurice Davis, and another patron, Jerrick Jefferson, who said he was also discriminated against on the same night.

Gant claims she tried to explain further, but was told by the manager that she shouldn’t be upset because the drink wasn’t thrown “on” her, but rather down the sink.

“And that’s when I was like, OK. I wanted to pull out my phone and record in that moment.”

Gant said the manager warned her against pulling out her phone to film anything and started “getting loud.” Shortly afterward, another black patron approached the manager on Gant’s behalf, at which point a white customer began yelling at Gant and the other patron, and allegedly threw food at him, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Footage Gant took from the restaurant appears to show the white customer, dressed in all black, throwing or pushing something at someone just off the screen. Gant can be heard turning to other staff members and saying, “He threw that!”

Gant claims she was also physically pushed out of the restaurant by staff, while the white customer was “protected” inside the restaurant and allowed to leave through the back.

“It’s been a very traumatic experience. And then as I’m exiting the restaurant, to be physically pushed out by staff, while someone [else] is protected, that’s called me … [the] b-word, saying f-you and all types of things, it just shows that no matter how innocent you are, no matter how innocent I was, I was still not protected. They chose to protect that other individual, and that deeply saddens me.”

Davis is also representing another customer, Jerrick Jefferson, who was in the restaurant the same night celebrating his anniversary with his wife. Jefferson claims he, too, was treated poorly after complaining about bad service and racial profiling, with the manager walking away from him mid-complaint.

"This isn't coincidental; this restaurant has a culture of racism," Jefferson said, per Fox 2 Detroit.

J. Alexander’s has responded to the allegations in a lengthy Facebook post concerning the “unfortunate incident,” writing that the restaurant has a “strict non-discrimination policy” and claiming that guests had “falsely accused our staff of racial discrimination.”

The restaurant also claimed that no guests were ushered out of the back door, but through the front, under the guidance of police.

Local law enforcement officials are reportedly conducting an investigation. A representative for J. Alexander's was not immediately available for comment.