Houston restaurant owners apologize after patron is identified as 'fat' and 'gay' on receipt

A man who visited the Plush Bar & Grill in Houston says he won’t be returning after spotting an upsetting message on his receipt.

The customer, who requested anonymity, told KTRK he had placed an order for food at the north Houston restaurant on Saturday night, and later learned that his server identified him on the receipt as “to go dude with dreads fat gay.”

"That's like stereotyping, for her to not even know and say fat, gay and this and that,” he told the outlet.

The restaurants co-owners have since apologized on behalf of the server, but said her actions weren’t meant to be “personal,” as she was trying to remember who her customers’ orders belonged to.

They also added that she was "very apologetic" about the whole incident, and confirmed to KTRK that she was suspended for three days.

The diner, however, said he doesn’t plan on returning, although he claims he doesn't intend on badmouthing the restaurant to friends or locals in the wake of the incident.

Saturday's episode follows a similar ordeal from earlier in June, during which two separate Smoothie King locations in North Carolina printed offensive terms on customers' receipts. The employees responsible were fired, and the stores temporarily closed while the staffs were retrained.