Kansas restaurant forced out employee with HIV, lawsuit claims

A former employee at a Kansas restaurant chain claims in a lawsuit that he was forced out of a job after telling his manager he was diagnosed with HIV.

Armando Guiterrez is suing The Big Biscuit in federal court over the alleged incident that occurred late last year, reports Fox affiliate WDAF-TV.

The lawsuit says Guiterrez approached his manager after learning about his diagnosis because he needed proof that he didn’t have employer-provided health insurance. He also brought in the necessary paperwork for his manager to sign.

The insurance would have made him eligible for a state program that helps people with HIV.

Guiterrez claims he was informed the next day that he was being transferred and would begin working on Sundays, which he said his boss knew he needed off due to family commitments.

Gutierrez said his manager refused to compromise when he protested the schedule change. Guiterrez said he couldn’t work the new schedule and was subsequently fired.

It’s not clear what damages Guiterrez is suing for. The restaurant’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

