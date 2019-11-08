Waffle House customers help out after staffing mix-up

No employees? No problem.

A Waffle House restaurant in Birmingham, Ala., got some much-needed help last weekend when some customers filled in during a staffing mix-up.

Some miscommunication resulted in just one employee showing up for a Saturday night shift, so one patron grabbed an apron and started working behind the counter – and soon other customers joined in, AL.com reported.

“It was the most fascinating thing,” customer Ethan Crispo told the news outlet. “It was just one of the most wild instances of really, really cool people just coming together.”

The first volunteer did a little bit of everything – bus tables, wash dishes and stack plates, according to the report. Other volunteers took care of customers.

“It was almost comical,” Crispo recalled. “Here’s this pretty woman in heels and a dress … just trying to help, and the next thing you know she’s stacking cups and running orders and bussing tables.”

Crispo snapped some photos of the volunteers – whose earned praise from the Waffle House corporate office.

“We really appreciate their efforts,” Pat Warner, Waffle House director of public relations and external affairs, told AL.com, “though we do prefer our associates to be behind the counter.

“The key to our concept is, we’re there to serve you,” he added, “not the other way around.”