Ben & Jerry's to release podcast on the history of 'racism in America'

Ben & Jerry’s, a ice cream brand that has lobbied for social justice initiatives, will be launching a podcast about racism.

Starting on Sept. 15, Ben & Jerry’s will launch a limited 30-minute podcast series in partnership with Vox Media and The Who We Are Project – a documentary feature film that “confronts this history head on,” according to the company.

The podcast title is “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” and it will have six episodes that delve into systematic racial injustice that has been utilized against Black Americans in terms of jobs, housing, education, health care and wealth generation.

This audio project is based on the “acclaimed” stage presentation and soon-to-be documentary of the same name, which was led by Jeffery Robinson, a deputy legal director and director the the ACLU Trone Center for Justice and Equality.

The joint podcast will be hosted by New York Times bestselling author Carvell Wallace.

“Economic and social justice has been a part of Ben & Jerry’s mission since our founding 42 years ago,” said Ben & Jerry’s U.S. Activism Manager Jabari Paul, in a statement. “We now sit at a critical inflection point in our nation’s history. If we are to seize the opening that this moment presents, we must be willing to acknowledge the sins of our past so that we move together toward a future of justice and equity.”

