Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Product Recalls

Beef sticks food product recalled for 'pieces of metal' found inside

Chomps beef sticks may still 'be in consumers' pantries,' says agency

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Eggs and beef touched by fewer hands from farm to restaurant, says owner Video

Eggs and beef touched by fewer hands from farm to restaurant, says owner

Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33 in Dayton, Ohio, shares why he believes his customers trust him and his food.

An Idaho company is recalling over 14 tons of ready-to-eat beef sticks after complaints about pieces of metal found in the food product.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners LLC issued the recall of 29,541 pounds of Chomps beef sticks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product," according to the recall notice.

4 FROZEN FOOD MEALS ARE RECALLED AFTER 'WOOD-LIKE MATERIAL' DETECTED: COMPANY

The beef sticks were produced from Jan. 13-15.

They have an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2026.

Five Chomps beef sticks in red packaging are shown.

More than 14 tons of Chomps beef sticks in all have been recalled after complaints of "pieces of metal" found inside the product. (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Consumers can identify the recalled beef sticks by searching for the lot code 25016 printed on the labels of the 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild. 

The beef sticks also have the establishment number 6220A ink-jetted on the front of the packaging.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The recalled beef sticks were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois, according to the FSIS.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products," the recall notice said.

Six Chomps beef stick labels that are part of a recall are shown.

The recalled Chomps beef sticks have the lot code 25016 printed on the labels and the establishment number 6220A ink-jetted on the front of the packaging. (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

"Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The FSIS warned that "some products may be in consumers' pantries."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the recall notice said. 

Six sticks of beef jerky are shown on a white background.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products," the recall notice said. (iStock)

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Idaho Smokehouse Partners told Fox News Digital on Friday that once the company was made aware of the complaints, "out of an abundance of caution, we worked with regulatory authorities on the best way to protect consumers from this issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also said, "We are taking this action because we are committed to the highest food safety standards for the consumers of our products."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 