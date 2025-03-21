Beef sticks food product recalled for 'pieces of metal' found inside

An Idaho company is recalling over 14 tons of ready-to-eat beef sticks after complaints about pieces of metal found in the food product.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners LLC issued the recall of 29,541 pounds of Chomps beef sticks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product," according to the recall notice.

The beef sticks were produced from Jan. 13-15.

They have an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2026.

Consumers can identify the recalled beef sticks by searching for the lot code 25016 printed on the labels of the 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild.

The beef sticks also have the establishment number 6220A ink-jetted on the front of the packaging.

The recalled beef sticks were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois, according to the FSIS.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products," the recall notice said.

"Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider."

The FSIS warned that "some products may be in consumers' pantries."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the recall notice said.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners told Fox News Digital on Friday that once the company was made aware of the complaints, "out of an abundance of caution, we worked with regulatory authorities on the best way to protect consumers from this issue."

It also said, "We are taking this action because we are committed to the highest food safety standards for the consumers of our products."