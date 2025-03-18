4 frozen food meals are recalled after 'wood-like material' detected: company

Four types of frozen food meals have been recalled "due to the potential presence of wood-like material," Nestle USA announced on Monday.

The company initiated the voluntary recall of three Lean Cuisine frozen meals and one Stouffer's product.

The recalled frozen meals are Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024 and March 2025.

"We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestle USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date," the company, headquartered in Virginia, said in a news release.

The organization said the recalled food products were distributed at major retailers between Sept. 2024 and March 2025.

The recall impacts five batches of the Butternut Squash Ravioli, five batches of the Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, one batch of the Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and four batches of the Chicken Lasagna, the company said.

Below are the batch numbers that have been recalled.

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

1. Batch No. 4261595912; Best-By Date: Oct. 2025

2. Batch No. 4283595912; Best-By Date: Nov. 2025

3. Batch No. 4356595912; Best-By Date: Jan. 2026

4. Batch No. 5018595912; Best-By Date: Feb. 2026

5. Batch No. 5038595912; Best-By Date: March 2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

1. Batch No. 4261595912; Best-By Date: Oct. 2025

2. Batch No. 4283595912; Best-By Date: Nov. 2025

3. Batch No. 4356595912; Best-By Date: Jan. 2026

4. Batch No. 5018595912; Best-By Date: Feb. 2026

5. Batch No. 5038595912; Best-By Date: March 2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

1. Batch No. 4214595511; Best-By Date: Sept. 2025

Stouffers Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96-ounce)

1. Batch No. 4262595915; Best-By Date: October 2025

2. Batch No. 4351595915; Best-By Date: January 2026

3. Batch No. 5051595915; Best-By Date: March 2026

4. Batch No. 5052595915; Best-By Date: March 2026

Anyone who has purchased the above products "should not prepare or consume" them and should return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a replacement or refund, Nestle USA said.

When asked for further comment, a Nestle spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to the company's news release.

"We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material," Nestle USA said in its release. "We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it."

Nestle USA said it is working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture "and will cooperate with them fully."

No other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's products have been recalled.

Nestle USA said the "quality, safety and integrity of our products" is the company's top priority.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."