Bear meat for dinner? Follow these steps to prevent parasitic infection, CDC says

Eating undercooked meat from wild game animals can cause a rare illness known as trichinellosis, health officials have warned.

Six cases of the parasitic disease were reported by multiple family members from Arizona, Minnesota and South Dakota.

The family members shared a meal that included undercooked meat from a black bear, as reported in the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

KITCHEN DISASTERS INCLUDING STOVETOP FIRES AND SMELLY MICROWAVES: WHAT TO DO WHEN THINGS GO WRONG

"It is critically important to remember to properly cook any raw meat, as inadequately undercooked meat has a potential for both trichinosis and other infectious illnesses ," Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

Meat containing Trichinella worms may also cross-contaminate other food items , such as vegetables, that are cooked alongside it, the CDC warned.

"People who consume meat from wild game animals should be aware that adequate cooking is the only reliable way to kill the parasites that cause trichinellosis, which can be resistant to freezing," Shama Cash-Goldwasser, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC, told Fox News Digital.

Experts shared a summary of the cases reported so far — plus, tips for preventing trichinellosis.

How did the infection from bear meat happen?

In early July 2022, a 29-year-old man, whose name was not shared, started to feel ill a few days after sharing a meal during a family reunion in South Dakota.

HIGH LEVELS OF RESISTANT BACTERIA FOUND IN UNCOOKED MEATS AND RAW DOG FOOD: ‘RED FLAG’

He was hospitalized after returning to Minnesota, complaining of fever, severe muscle aches and swelling around the eyes. Blood tests revealed high levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell that can indicate a worm infection .

The man’s most recent meal had included kabobs made from the meat of a black bear, the report stated.

The black bear was originally harvested by one of the family members in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in May 2022 — then frozen in a home freezer for 45 days at an unknown temperature.

The bear meat was then thawed, grilled with vegetables and served "inadvertently" rare, the report said.

The man was treated with albendazole, an anti-parasitic medication . An antibody blood test confirmed he had trichinellosis.

The CDC launched an investigation, finding that six people from the gathering — with their ages ranging from 12 to 62 — had symptoms consistent with trichinellosis.

"Adequate cooking is the only reliable way to kill the parasites that cause trichinellosis."

Among the six people, four had consumed both the bear meat and vegetables, but two only ate the vegetables. Three were hospitalized , but all recovered.

MEAT CONTAMINATED WITH E. COLI COULD CAUSE HALF A MILLION URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS EACH YEAR, STUDY FINDS

The CDC found live worms in the remaining bear meat.

Approximately 1% to 24% of black bears in Canada and Alaska are infected with trichinellosis, per the report.

What is trichinellosis?

"Trichinellosis is the disease caused by a parasitic worm called Trichinella," Scott Roberts, M.D., associate medical director of infection prevention at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, told Fox News Digital.

"It is very rare in humans and associated with eating raw and undercooked meats, particularly pork and wild game."

RAW DIET FOR DOGS IS TAKING OVER TIKTOK, BUT WHAT DOES YOUR VETERINARIAN THINK OF THE LATEST TREND?

Some examples of wild game that may cause disease include wild boar, wildcat, fox, wolf, seal or walrus — but people can also get infected from homemade jerky and sausage, according to the CDC.

There are approximately 10,000 cases worldwide every year, but only about 15 cases in the U.S. annually.

The disease historically has been linked to eating uncooked pork, but a better understanding of proper food preparation has reduced those occurrences, Glatt noted.

Current regulations around raising commercially farmed pigs have also helped to lower the risk of trichinellosis in the U.S., the CDC noted.

Although infection is rare, it is possible after eating even a small amount of raw or undercooked meat, the agency warned.

Symptoms of disease

The severity of symptoms depends on how much of the parasite is ingested, Roberts told Fox News Digital.

After the contaminated meat is consumed, the stomach produces acid that causes larvae to be released, the CDC stated.

These larvae then invade the small intestine, which may cause gastrointestinal symptoms .

Wild game meat should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure safe consumption.

After one week, the larvae travel in the bloodstream, sometimes making their way into the muscle — which can cause muscle pain, according to the CDC.

"Symptoms can range from none at all, to GI issues (abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea) and muscle/joint pain," Roberts said.

One hallmark symptom is swelling of the face, especially around the eyes, per the CDC.

Occasionally, the worms may also travel to the heart, lungs or brain, which can lead to problems with coordination, cardiovascular issues or breathing issues.

Most cases will not require treatment, but antiparasitic therapy can be given if symptoms are severe, Roberts said.

Prevention is key

To prevent trichinellosis, Cash-Goldwasser of the CDC recommends cooking wild game meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius) and verifying the temperature with a meat thermometer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

" Safe handling of raw meat, including separation of raw or undercooked meat and its juices from other foods, is also recommended to prevent cross-contamination," she told Fox News Digital.

The agency also advises against sampling meat until it has been confirmed to be fully cooked — and recommends freezing pork less than six inches thick for 20 days at 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some wild game animals are freeze-resistant, which means freezing may not effectively kill all worms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Salting, drying, smoking or microwaving meat also does not effectively kill worms, per the CDC.

People should always remember to wash their hands with soap and warm water before and after handling raw meat — and to clean meat grinders and all other kitchen items thoroughly after each use, the agency advised.