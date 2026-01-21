World Cup demand sparks lodging scramble in Kansas City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City is preparing for a surge of visitors as it gets ready to host World Cup matches this summer, with hotel availability and short-term rentals already tightening months before the first game kicks off.

Tourism officials estimate hundreds of thousands of visitors could pass through the metro during the tournament, while the city has roughly 36,000 hotel rooms. Some of those rooms are under contract with FIFA and unavailable to the general public, adding pressure to an already competitive lodging market.

That demand is pushing some locals to take unusual steps. Adam Kinner, a short-term rental host who owns multiple properties in the Kansas City area, says he even plans to rent out his own home during the World Cup and move in with his parents.



"I will actually be moving back into my parents' basement," Kinner told FOX. "The opportunity is just so large here that it would be silly not to take advantage of it."



President and CEO for Visit Kansas City and the Kansas City Sports Commission, Kathy Nelson, says the city has been preparing for this moment for years and is closely monitoring hotel capacity as bookings accelerate.

"The energy, the excitement, the anticipation is unbelievable," Nelson said. "Everyone’s about to show up on our doorstep."

Nelson says Kansas City is one of the smallest host cities in the World Cup lineup, alongside major destinations like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, but officials are confident visitors will spread out across the region to find places to stay.

New hotel development is also racing the clock. A 45-room boutique hotel called River Market Hotel is set to open this spring, just weeks before matches begin. The hotel’s managing member, Mike Heitman, says the timing adds pressure but also opportunity.

"It’s exciting and scary at the same time," Heitman said. "There’s a good chance we will have been open by just a week or two."