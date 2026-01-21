Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup

World Cup demand sparks lodging scramble in Kansas City

Kansas City will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the region prepares for an influx of visitors.

Olivianna Calmes
Kansas City is preparing for an influx of visitors ahead of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kansas City, MO – Kansas City is preparing for a surge of visitors as it gets ready to host World Cup matches this summer, with hotel availability and short-term rentals already tightening months before the first game kicks off.

Tourism officials estimate hundreds of thousands of visitors could pass through the metro during the tournament, while the city has roughly 36,000 hotel rooms. Some of those rooms are under contract with FIFA and unavailable to the general public, adding pressure to an already competitive lodging market.

That demand is pushing some locals to take unusual steps. Adam Kinner, a short-term rental host who owns multiple properties in the Kansas City area, says he even plans to rent out his own home during the World Cup and move in with his parents.

FIFA RECEIVES RECORD 500 MILLION TICKETS REQUESTS FOR 2026 WORLD CUP

A short-term rental property in the Kansas City area.

Short-term rental properties are booking up in the Kansas City area ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Olivianna Calmes)

"I will actually be moving back into my parents' basement," Kinner told FOX. "The opportunity is just so large here that it would be silly not to take advantage of it."

STATE DEPT TO START ROLLING OUT FIFA PASS FOR FOREIGN SOCCER FANS LOOKING TO ATTEND WORLD CUP IN US

President and CEO for Visit Kansas City and the Kansas City Sports Commission, Kathy Nelson, says the city has been preparing for this moment for years and is closely monitoring hotel capacity as bookings accelerate.

"The energy, the excitement, the anticipation is unbelievable," Nelson said. "Everyone’s about to show up on our doorstep."

Map showing host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

A map highlights cities selected to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Olivianna Calmes)

Nelson says Kansas City is one of the smallest host cities in the World Cup lineup, alongside major destinations like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, but officials are confident visitors will spread out across the region to find places to stay.

STATE DEPARTMENT LISTS MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS IN ADDITION TO WORLD CUP, OLYMPICS EXEMPT FROM TRUMP'S VISA BAN

New hotel development is also racing the clock. A 45-room boutique hotel called River Market Hotel is set to open this spring, just weeks before matches begin. The hotel’s managing member, Mike Heitman, says the timing adds pressure but also opportunity.

Construction underway on a hotel project in Kansas City’s River Market district.

Hotel construction continues in Kansas City’s River Market area as the region prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Olivianna Calmes)

"It’s exciting and scary at the same time," Heitman said. "There’s a good chance we will have been open by just a week or two."

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including group stage games, a knockout round, and a quarterfinal. Tourism officials estimate the event could bring more than $600 million in economic impact to the region, making it the largest tourism event the city has ever hosted.

Olivianna Calmes joined Fox News in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter based in St. Louis, Missouri.

