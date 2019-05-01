Party guests, Instagram shocked by crude unicorn cake: 'Interesting take'

Unicorn cakes have been immensely popular of late — according to Google, the Instagram-friendly design was the most searched food term of 2018.

Its viral interest has prompted dozens of unicorn cake recipes and tips on how to make your creation truly magical. However, one mom who decided to jump on the trend, got a little too creative with her magical design.

In a photo of the cake fail, shared by a guest to Awkward Family Photos’ Instagram page, commenters were quick to point out the horn, which looked a little more adult than anticipated.

“My wife and I went to a child’s birthday party. The theme was ‘unicorns,'” the caption read.

Of the nearly 2,000 comments, several poked fun at the phallic cake topper.

“Interesting take on a unicorn horn..” one person pointed out.

“Are you sure the theme was unicorns?” another quipped.

"Is that a unicorn in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" one person joked.

Some even admitted to have committing the same error when making their own unicorn cake.

“Looks like the one I made for my daughter's 1st B-Day.......except the horn was a bit crooked!” a person commented on Instagram.

“That looks like my very first attempt at a unicorn horn,” another sympathized.

There was at least one social media user that did not notice the suggestive addition at first.

“ha ha, not my first thought. I showed this to my boss yesterday and said she should give it to her daughter for her bday,” one person wrote.

It is unknown if the mom – or any of the other party goers – noticed the crude result before the dessert was served.