SPORTS
Published

Babe wines releases football-themed candles including $18 nachos and jockstrap to 'enhance at-home' viewing

Relive the glory of going to the field with these less-than desirable scents

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Football is back. And since, as everyone knows, what people miss most about going to sports stadiums are the smells, BABE Wine brand has released quite the line-up of scents that will make you feel that you’re practically on the field – and maybe a little be further than that.

BABE Wine brand and Ryan Porter of Candier brand, teamed up for the three-scent collection, which comes in $18 Nachos, Hashtag Field Goals and, surely the runaway favorite, Jockstrap.

The candles are available either individually for $29 or as a collection for $69 at the wine brand’s website.

The candles are available either individually for $29 or as a collection for $69 at the wine brand’s website. (BABE Wines)

“As football season kicks off without fans in the stands, we saw an opportunity to enhance the at-home game day experience through some pretty unique scents that’ll make you feel like you’re really there,” Chelsea Phillips, general manager at BABE said via a press release.

For those unsure of whether or not they want to be there, the candles' scents are described as: nacho cheese (surprise) for the $18 Nachos, freshly cut grass for the Field Goals – surprisingly spilled beer and sweat were not included – and “musk, male deodorant” for the Jockstrap option. Naturally.

The candles are available either individually for $29 or as a collection for $69 at the wine brand’s website. Or you can just skip the candles and make your own nachos – your choice. Though making your home smell like jockstrap might be a little harder to pull off, unless you live inside a locker room.

