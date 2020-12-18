Australian woman wades through floodwaters to rescue beer kegs during extreme weather, video shows

It’s unclear exactly what time of day the rescue occurred, but we’re guessing "beer o’clock."

A woman in Australia is being dubbed a "hero" after wading out into rough surf to rescue two kegs that were carried out to sea amid a recent bout of extreme weather off the coast of Queensland— even while another employee described the chaotic scene as "so dangerous."

Footage of the woman’s actions was first broadcast on Australia’s 7 News, where she could be seen trying to retrieve the kegs while waves crashed in front of the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Club in Currumbin, on the Gold Coast. The woman eventually grabs hold of both kegs, the footage shows.

"It’s just so dangerous," said an employee of the surf club, who surveyed the chaotic weather for 7 News. He also noted that "a lot of rubbish, a lot of fences" were also swept up in the surf. The club’s entire parking lot, too, was seen covered by the rushing tides.

The woman’s actions, meanwhile, were at least applauded on Twitter, where beer fans quickly dubbed her "wife material" and expressed admiration for her dedication. One outlet even praised her by writing, "Not all heroes wear capes — sometimes they carry beer kegs."

"There’s nothing like the ocean … it’s pretty spectacular," the woman told 7 News following the ordeal.

Despite the lighthearted jokes, Monday’s extreme weather in both Queensland and New South Wales has prompted authorities to advise citizens in affected areas to prepare for flooding, heavy rains and wind. In New South Wales, over 900 people had called the NSW State Emergency Service for help, and four people needed to be rescued.

The weather has also exacerbated the erosion of the coast in New South Wales, according to a member of the state’s Surf Life Saving service who spoke with 7 News.

"We’re seeing the largest coastal erosion we’ve seen in many years, particularly around the Byron Bay area, which is completely changing the entire landscape of the beaches," said Steve Pearce.