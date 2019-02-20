'Anthony Bourdain Food Trail' gets approval from New Jersey legislative assembly

The late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain spent his childhood in Leonia, N.J., and now that state plans to honor him by tracing his culinary footsteps. A resolution to establish the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, highlighting the 10 New Jersey eateries Bourdain visited in a 2015 episode of his CNN food and travel show, “Parts Unknown,” was unanimously approved.

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Moriarty introduced a resolution on June 18 that would establish the food trail, and the New Jersey legislature approved the resolution in late January, the Asbury Park Press reports.

A tourism food trail is a collection of related restaurants promoted as a group that tourists may want to visit. Other well-known food trails include New Mexico’s Green Chile Cheeseburger Trail and the Mississippi Seafood Trail.

“(Bourdain) became a New Jersey food icon,” Moriarty said in his June statement. “It was heartbreaking for his fans and for those who knew him in Leonia to find out of his passing. A designated trail of his favorite dining spots is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of New Jersey’s best known chefs.”

Moriarty’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what happens now that the trail has been approved.

The New Jersey eateries that will be included on the trail are Kubel’s in Barnegat Light; Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee; Knife and Fork in Atlantic City; Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City; Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City; Tony and Ruth Steaks in Camden; Donkey’s Place in Camden; Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat; Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park; and James’ Salt Water Taffy in Atlantic City.

Anthony Bourdain is gone, but not forgotten. After his death, he won six Emmys for “Parts Unknown.” His final graphic novel, “Hungry Ghosts,” was published in October, and Bourdain has even inspired a college course. Here are 11 ways in which he changed the food world forever.