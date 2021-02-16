Expand / Collapse search
World's oldest brewery unearthed in Egypt's ancient city of Abydos, archaeologists say

Researchers believe the beer was likely used during royal rituals

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
It’s (ancient) Miller time.

A group of Egyptian and American archaeologists believe they have unearthed the world’s oldest "high-production brewery" in the ancient city of Abydos, a sacred burial ground also known for its temples to Egyptian deities including Osiris.

This photo provided by the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry shows pottery basins used to heat up a mixture of grains and water to produce beer, archaeologists say.

This photo provided by the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry shows pottery basins used to heat up a mixture of grains and water to produce beer, archaeologists say. (Egyptian Antiquities Ministry via AP)

The site, which is said to date back to the First Dynastic Period sometime between 3150 and 2613 B.C., was found to contain 40 pottery basins — divided into eight "large" rows — that were used to produce beer, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced over the weekend.

Researchers believe the beer was likely used during royal rituals, including sacrificial rites. Dr. Matthew Adams of New York University, who co-chaired the expedition alongside Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, said the brewery was capable of producing around 22.400 liters of beer at a time.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, meanwhile, notes that evidence of this brewery was first discovered by British researchers in the early 1900s. The British researchers, however, were unable to determine its exact location.

Abydos is located about 280 miles south of Cairo, near the city of Sohag, itself located on the west bank of the Nile. During the First Dynastic Period, Abydos was the most populous city and capital of the eighth Upper Nome territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.