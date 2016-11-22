America's biggest burgers

There is no doubt that people in the U.S. absolutely love burgers.

And while traditional fast food chains are looking to keep up with the burgeoning craft burger market, some restaurants are opting to just go big.

This meaty list of the biggest burgers in the country may give you a food baby just by looking at it. And keep in mind, the burgers seen here can and have all been finished by one person. Are you ready to take up the challenge?

From coast to coast, check out these gigantic burgers.

1. The XXXL from Fatburger

LA-based Fatburger takes its burger game to the next level with a massive triple patty, 24-ounce burger called the XXXL. The bravest eaters in the country can try the XXX Challenge-- you just have to finish an entire burger with all the fixings for a chance to earn a spot on the wall with the other XXXL champions. The current record holder finished a shockingly tall 16-patty Fatburger.

2. The 55 oz Challenge at HWY 55

This Southern burger chain may not be very well known in other parts of the country, but Hwy 55 gets a spot on this list for its mammoth burger challenge. Their gigantic burger has 55 oz. of beef on it (a regular hamburger has between 4 to 6 oz). The 50’s style all-American diner offers guests the chance to take the challenge in exchange for the monster burger, a side of fries, and a 24 oz. soft drink for free – but only if the burger fiend can finish it all in 30 minutes or less.

3. One Pound of Elk at Bub's Burgers

The “Big Ugly” Elk One Pound cheeseburger from Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream at locations throughout Indiana is a different take on a classic American burger. But since elk meat is low in fat, calories, and cholesterol, you might feel pretty good after downing this meaty behemoth.

4. Slater's 50/50 Bacon Burger

Slater’s 50/50 in Southern California is home of the famous 50/50 burgers, which are whopping one-pound burgers made with 50 percent ground beef and 50 percent-- wait for it-- ground bacon.

One of the most popular 50/50 burgers is the one pound B’ B’ B’ Bacon Burger, made with the famous 50/50 patty, bacon American cheese, sunny side up egg, bacon, bacon island dressing and a bacon pretzel bun. It's serious bacon overload for even the most devout pork lovers.

5. Sky-high Scrum Burger

The Up and Under is a pub in Richmond, California famous for its Scrum Burger, which essentially is everything in the refrigerator stuffed between three ciabatta buns. Standing at about a foot tall, the contents include grilled onion, bacon, roasted tomato, arugula, onion rings, cactus, bell pepper, cilantro, Italian sausage, pulled pork, avocado, cherry peppers, fried egg, jack, cheddar, gouda & provolone, with a highly unnecessary side of chili cheese fries.

6. Big Arse Dublin Burger at Tilted Kilt

If you tell a server at Tilted Kilt to “make it a Dublin” when you order your Classic ½ pound “Big Arse” Hamburger, they will add a second ½ pound beef patty to it and double the cheese. You'll be Doublin' your Dublin burger...get it?

7. Wayback Burger's Triple Triple

Wayback Burgers’ infamous Triple Triple burger is a sight for hungry eyes. What does 3x3 equal? A food coma or worse. The two pound, nine patty cheeseburger also has 9 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato.