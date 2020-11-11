Alton Brown apologizes for 'flippant' Holocaust tweet, says he wrote it because he's 'deeply frightened'

Celebrity chef Alton Brown has apologized for tweeting a “flippant reference” to the Holocaust after encountering backlash online.

On Tuesday evening, Brown posted a tweet -- which has since been deleted -- saying: “Do you think the camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?”

After one person responded saying that it “depends on what you’re worth when you go in,” Brown responded: “I have no gold fillings.”

A screengrab of the original tweet also shows Brown’s interaction with another user who told Brown to “take it easy.”

He responded by saying: “F--- you.”

Brown apologized for his main tweet on Wednesday, saying it was posted “in poor taste.”

“I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night,” he tweeted. “It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste.”

Brown -- who has hosted several food-related television series and is currently the host of the Food Network’s “Good Eats: Reloaded” -- also reportedly admitted that he has been a Republican for a long time, but is not a fan of President Trump, Grub Street reported.

“I have voted Republican most of my life,” Brown wrote in another now-deleted tweet, according to Grub Street. “I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still ‘very fine’ people on both sides of the aisle but…if #GOP leaders don’t get their collective noses out of that man’s a--, we’re going to have words.”

Brown reportedly added that he voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia, his home state.

“It’s time for decency and unity to trump tribalism, racism, and disinformation,” he said, according to screenshots of his deleted tweets.

