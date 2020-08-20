Alcohol home delivery sees increase in binge drinking, survey suggests

During coronavirus, there have been reports of people drinking more – especially during mandatory lockdowns.

Now, a recent survey is suggesting alcohol delivery is playing a large role in people binge drinking.

MINORS ARE GETTING ALCOHOL DELIVERED DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS, INVESTIGATION REVEALS

The Annual Alcohol Poll 2020 by YouGov Galaxy, an Australian market research and data company, for the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education, discovered two-thirds of those surveyed consumed the most alcohol in the last 12 months while at home.

The poll, which surveyed Australians before mandatory lockdowns took effect, found 23 percent of respondents had alcohol delivered to their home weekly. Of those 23 percent, 44 percent reported drinking more than four drinks in a day. A smaller group reported drinking 11 or more drinks in a day, the Daily Mail reported.

An earlier survey of American drinkers found they were drinking less during the pandemic. However, this was at odds with other reports claiming alcohol sales had increased by 55 percent during lockdown.

A report from the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee released this week encouraged men to limit their drinking to once a day. That guideline has also been suggested for women.

