Minors are getting alcohol delivered during COVID-19 lockdowns, investigation reveals

Looks like the jig is up.

As bars and restaurants across the country were forced to close their dining rooms, home delivery of alcoholic beverages saw a significant increase. With more and more people getting booze delivered, some government officials are warning businesses that minors are taking advantage of the situation to get adult drinks delivered.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a statement revealing that minors were getting alcohol delivered right to their homes. According to the release, it appears that third-party delivery companies aren’t fulfilling their legal obligation to verify the age of the purchaser.

Based on recent investigations across the state of California, the department has discovered “significant violations of the law,” often through the use of third-party services. According to the release, “minors are routinely able to purchase alcohol through delivery from restaurants.”

The California ABC also wanted to remind businesses that the delivery of alcohol is ultimately their responsibility even when using a third-party delivery system.

According to the statement, “Licensees are ultimately responsible for the delivery of alcoholic beverages away from their licensed premises, whether those deliveries are made by their own employees, by third-party services on behalf of a licensee, or by anyone else a licensee transfers an alcoholic beverage to for delivery to another person. This applies to all deliveries of alcoholic beverages, whether under the Department’s Notice of Regulatory Relief or under already-existing license privileges.”

This means that if a licensed seller of alcoholic beverages uses a third-party seller for online orders and alcoholic beverages are delivered to a minor, the licensed seller could face legal ramifications.