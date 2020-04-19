Drinking alcohol won't kill coronavirus, World Health Organization says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It turns out, booze might not be a miracle cure.

While the current coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns may leave some people looking for an excuse to drink, curing the virus or preventing infection probably should not be one of them. Unfortunately, according to the World Health Organization, it seems some people may be attempting that.

The WHO recently released a fact sheet dispelling certain myths regarding alcohol consumption and COVID-19. This release came at the same time that the WHO asked European government officials to restrict citizen’s access to alcohol during the pandemic.

The fact sheet released by the organization dispels three myths in relation to the coronavirus. First, that “consuming alcohol destroys the virus that causes COVID-19.” Second, that “drinking strong alcohol kills the virus in the inhaled air.”

Lastly, the factsheet addresses the myth that drinking alcohol can “stimulate immunity and resistance to the virus.”

In regards to drinking alcohol to destroy the virus, the WHO says, “Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested.” The organization also says that consumption of alcohol can increase health risks if the person becomes infected with COVID-19.

Similarly, drinking alcohol will not disinfect your mouth and will not kill the virus if it is inhaled, according to the WHO.

In regards to the final myth, as Fox News has previously reported, drinking alcohol does not boost the immune system.

Dr. Shannon Sovndal, an ER doctor and author of "Fragile," spoke with Fox News and explained the effect alcohol has on the body.

"People drink because it mellows them," he said. "Well, alcohol has a similar effect on the immune system, making it slow and lethargic." He also explained how light drinking (having one drink a day) will likely only have a minimal effect, but heavier drinking can "dampen" all of your body's systems, including the immune system.