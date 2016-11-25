A smoother buzz? Caffeinated peanut butter is now here

Want some buzz to your PB&J?

There’s a new peanut butter that has the caffeine equivalent of two cups of coffee in just two tablespoons.

Massachusetts-based Steem says the kick for its peanut butter comes from green-coffee extract that’s mixed into the creamy base of peanuts, salt, peanut oil and agave nectar.

“It’s a time-saver. Your two favorite products in one jar,” Steem co-founder Chris Pettazzoni told Boston.com.

The idea was actually born when the three founders—Pettazzoni along with business partners Keith Barnofski and Andrew Brach—were thinking about possible hangover cures. But now it's being marketed as a time-saving solution to hectic morning schedules.

The group is hoping to make a dent into the multi-billion dollar coffee market by getting people to think about their product before grabbing that second cup of java.

“We know we're not going to pry that first cup of coffee out of people's hands, but maybe the second or third one,” Pettazzoni told NBC. “It's way more efficient, and we think you're taking in less caffeine because of how long the peanut butter is staying in you."

The Steem team claims that unsaturated fats in the peanut butter bond with caffeine molecules to slow digestion and reward eaters with a steady release of energy—rather than a jittery jolt.

Steem retails for $4.99 a jar and is currently available online and at a dozen locations throughout New England.