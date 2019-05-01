7-Eleven launches beer delivery in 18 cities across America

Ah, the simple beer necessities.

7-Eleven has officially launched a beer and cider delivery service, making it easier than ever to crack open a cold one from the comfort of your couch — in select markets.

The convenience chain introduced the service through its 7Now app last week, Food & Wine reports, with a feature aptly dubbed “The Beer Necessities.”

BUDWEISER LAUNCHES COMMEMORATIVE APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING BEER

According to the outlet, users in 18 cities can order up favorite brews including Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Bud Light, Heineken, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, Miler Light, Blue Moon, plus Angry Orchard ciders, and more.

For now, the beer delivery service is limited to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, Tex., Chicago, St. Louis, New York, Charlotte, NC, Norfolk-Portsmouth, Va., and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona, Tampa, Fla., as per Food & Wine.

Reps for 7-Eleven did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment – or toast the announcement on social media – regarding the brew news.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP