7-Eleven's free Slurpee day will last all July again in 2021

7-Eleven extended its free Slurpee day all month last year to avoid crowds during the coronavirus pandemic

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
For the second year in a row, 7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day will last the whole month of July. 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven would give away Slurpees on July 11, or "7-Eleven Day." However, when the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, the convenience store chain decided to extend the giveaway for the entire month to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing. 

The company has decided to repeat the month-long giveaway this year to celebrate its 94th anniversary, according to an announcement Thursday. 

There's a catch: Customers have to be 7Rewards loyalty members to get a free Slurpee, the chain said. 

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will give each loyalty member one coupon for a free, small Slurpee. The coupon will expire on July 31.

People who want a free Slurpee but aren’t members yet can download the 7-Eleven app or sign up on 7Rewards.com, the announcement said. 

7-Eleven is also giving fans a chance to buy small Slurpees for just $1 for the whole month of July if they use the Slurpee stay-cold cup, the announcement said. 

7-Eleven is giving away free small Slurpees to rewards members for the entire month of July rather than just on July 11. (iStock)

Other deals from 7-Eleven include $1 roller grill items for the month of July, 50-cent doughnuts on July 11 for loyalty members, free delivery on small Slurpees on July 11 and free delivery on any order during July 10-11.

7-Eleven is also continuing another tradition from last year. 

The company announced that it will donate $100,000 to Feeding America, which is expected to provide 1 million meals. 

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement. 

"We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble," Jarratt added. "Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.