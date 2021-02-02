$500 tip left Boston waitress 'jumping in disbelief'

A server in Boston was so blown away by a generous tip she received that she started "jumping in disbelief."

On Sunday, Peka Restaurant in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston posted a picture of the tip, written in on a receipt, and thanked the customer for their generosity.

"In these difficult times our clients still show how generous people can be and made our [waitress’s] night with this amazing tip!" the Latin American restaurant wrote on Facebook.

"Thank you…" Peka Restaurant added. "In times of crisis there are always kind people and today a customer changed the night [of] a waitress! Thank you for your generosity."

Peka Restaurant’s manager, Katiuska Valiente, told WHDH that the waitress who received the tip, Angela Loaiza, is a single mom who moved to Boston from Columbia about seven years ago.

According to the station, Loaiza has been working two jobs so she can bring her daughter to Boston with her.

Loaiza had been called in to work on her day off on Sunday, when she received the generous tip, WHDH reported.

"I couldn’t believe it," Loaiza told the station. "I kept jumping in disbelief and I told my boss to confirm it was real and when she did I thought of my mom and my daughter."