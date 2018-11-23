5 Thanksgiving leftovers recipes that reinvent turkey, desserts

Thanksgiving is over – but that doesn’t mean all of your leftover turkey should be.

Instead of piling that turkey and cranberry sauce on sandwiches for days, take a look at five creative ways you can turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a new meal below.

And if leftovers aren’t your preference or the holiday spirit has made you feel especially generous, there are multiple ways for you to donate your unused ingredients or leftovers.

Mashed potato pizza

Pizza lovers can celebrate Thanksgiving food – and still enjoy their pie. This recipe for a leftover pizza uses a mashed potato, cheese and milk combination as the “sauce” and is topped with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and gravy. And this dairy-free recipe includes Brussels sprouts and a cranberry sauce drizzle.

Turkey dumpling soup

A turkey dumpling soup makes a great meal to warm up with as the weather gets colder. This recipe includes an option for making your own turkey stock with the bones and carcass from the bird. It also calls for shredded turkey, apple cider and potatoes.

Leftover Crunchwrap Supreme

This leftovers idea is sure to delight Taco Bell fans. Claire Lower with Lifehacker created a Crunchwrap stuffed with traditional Thanksgiving leftovers (turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce) combined with a bit of spice (chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, pickled jalapeños).

Thanksgiving egg rolls

There’s no wrong way to stuff your leftovers in an egg roll. Along with turkey, you can pack mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing or a combination of those options in the rolls and dip them in gravy or a cranberry sauce.

Pumpkin pie stuffed French toast

In case you didn’t gobble up all of the pumpkin pie right away, you could turn it into a breakfast treat. This pumpkin pie stuffed French toast recipe requires three slices of the pie as well as a large loaf of challah bread.