5 food trucks to know about in 2024: 'Wonderful support'

With spring in full swing and summer on its way, food trucks and outdoor dining are returning throughout the country.

And while food trucks — and the idea of selling food from vehicles — have existed for decades, the modern iteration of the food truck was invented in 1974, according to the website for King Taco.

Amid naysayers, Don Raúl and Doña Lupe purchased an ice cream truck and converted it into a taco truck in Los Angeles. That summer, "Raúl and Lupe stationed their taco truck next to an East LA bar where they became popularly known," said King Taco's website.

OSCAR MAYER BRINGS BACK THE 'WIENERMOBILE' NAME: 'BELOVED AMERICAN ICON'

Today, food trucks in the United States offer just about every kind of food imaginable — from bánh mìs to pizzas.

The website Food Truck Operator recently released its list of 25 food trucks to watch. Here is a look at five notable food trucks that just might be setting up shop near you.

1. Cousins Maine Lobster (various locations)

Founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac — yes, two cousins from Maine — Cousins Maine Lobster serves up "authentic Maine lobster rolls and other Maine eats."

"Cousins Maine Lobster is proud to be a part of the food truck community, having grown from one humble food truck to now having over 65 food trucks on the road across the country, with more on the way," the company told Fox News Digital via email.

Cousins Maine Lobster trucks can be found in more than 20 states.

There are also six brick-and-mortar locations.

SEAGULL STEALS LOBSTER ROLL OUT OF MAINE TOURIST’S HAND IN EPIC PHOTO

"Our success is driven by the wonderful support of lobster lovers around the country, from families celebrating special occasions over tasty Maine lobster rolls, to community businesses like wineries and breweries looking to partner up on special events and co-marketing opportunities," the company said.

2. Good Hombres (Tennessee)

Those in the Knoxville, Tennessee area may want to be on the lookout for Good Hombres, a truck owned by Luis and Courtney Moreno.

"God. Family. Country. Tacos." says the Good Hombres website.

ISRAEL'S FAVORITE COMFORT FOOD, SHAKSHUKA, IS A HOT TASTE TREND RICH IN TRADITION, GLOBAL INFLUENCES

True to that claim, Good Hombres serves up Mexican food with some clever names, including "The Mexi-can, not the Mexi-can't" taco, and the "Top O’ the Mornin’ Torta," a breakfast dish.

"God. Family. Country. Tacos."

"Our recipes are straight from our family cookbook and into our customers’ hearts. Meals are prepared with excellence, passion, and possibly a shot of tequila," says the website.

3. Polish Mania Warsaw Cuisine (Imlay City, Michigan)

Food at Polish Mania is "Polish and delish," says the website for the Michigan-based food truck.

In addition to six different types of pierogi (plus bacon-wrapped "mini pierogi"), Polish Mania also sells Polish sausages, schnitzel, gołąbki, and many other Polish specialties.

When Polish Mania debuted eight years ago, it was one of only a few food trucks in Michigan, owner Marzanna Bos told Fox News Digital in an email.

"We purchased our first food truck with all of our savings and big hopes to realize our American dream," said Bos.

The idea for a food truck actually came during a pierogi-making session, she told Fox News Digital.

"We purchased our first food truck with all of our savings and big hopes to realize our American dream."

"With little overhead, all our savings invested, we looked into every opportunity to park and sell our Polish dishes," said Bos.

It worked.

"Customers seemed to enjoy them and we were then, and still are, grateful and happy for every smile, every ‘this reminds me of my childhood’ comment, every satisfied customer," she said.

4. Gumbo to Geaux (Birmingham, Alabama)

Gumbo to Geaux began in 2012 as a catering company, and expanded into a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Alabama News Center.

TABASCO PUT SPICE IN AMERICAN LIFE: HERE'S THE SURPRISING ORIGIN OF LOUISIANA HEAT

A trained chef, Robinson describes herself as "a perfect blend of the Miss-Lou area, a little Creole with a lot of country," and says that her Grandma Sadie was her original inspiration for her cooking.

"My cooking is a direct reflection of my life, soulful, flavorful, complicated, and sexy. All that's just the GUMBO," says Gumbo to Geaux's website.

"If it looks like soup, and it tastes like soup, THEN, THAT AIN'T GUMBO!"

Gumbo to Geaux serves "authentic Creole food in Birmingham," says its website, noting that their slogan is "If it looks like soup, and it tastes like soup, THEN, THAT AIN'T GUMBO!"

Apart from gumbo, Gumbo to Geaux also serves shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, bread pudding, and other Creole favorites. It also serves a non-alcoholic "Hurricane Punch," which is described as "a 24 oz hurricane without the rum... you know cause food trucks can't have liquor licenses around here."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

5. The Meltdown (Port Richey, Florida)

Cheese lovers in the Sunshine State should check out The Meltdown, a food truck specializing in grilled cheese sandwiches and side dishes that – you guessed it – heavily feature cheese.

"We invite all locals and visitors to try our specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, loaded tater puffs and other cheesy dishes made from fresh and local ingredients," said The Meltdown's website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to grilled cheeses, The Meltdown also offers jalapeno poppers, cheese curds, mac and cheese bites, and mozzarella sticks. Hungry for dessert? Try a "Cheesecake Chimichanga" – a deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheesecake.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.