5 cocktails perfect for Memorial Day

Just because you might not be able to travel for Memorial Day weekend, it doesn’t mean you can’t drink like it.

These cocktails, dreamed up by mixologists around the country, focus on delivering that beachy, touristy feel, all from the comfort of the backyard — or the living room — that you’ve likely been confined to for months.

And if you feel like breaking out your favorite beachwear to really double-down on the vacation vibes, who are we to stop you?

Sex on the Peach

Ingredients:

1½ ounces Don Papa Rum

½ ounce peach schnapps

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce peach purée (instructions below)

Method:

To first prepare your peach purée, the easiest way is to simply mix equal parts peach preserves with hot water and blend. In a shaker, combine 1 ounce of peach puree with pineapple juice, Don Papa 7-year rum and finally peach schnapps. Shake the ingredients vigorously and pour over fresh ice. Decorate with thinly sliced peaches and a couple leaves from the crown of a pineapple. The more garish the better, the mixologist says.

Walk in the Park

Ingredients:

1 ounce Don Papa Rum

1 ounce limoncello

1 ounce vermouth blanc

Method:

Simply pour one ounce of each ingredient — Don Papa 7-year rum, Limoncello, and vermouth Blanc — into a mixing glass with ice and stir for thirty seconds. Pour into a rocks glass over a large piece of ice and zest with a generous peel of lemon. Leave the lemon peel in the glass and serve.

Watermelon Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 ounces Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

5 ounces Watermelon Waterloo (watermelon-flavored) sparkling water

Lime wedge

Method:

Combine all ingredients together and shake. Strain into tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedge and serve.

Ruby Mule

Ingredients:

2 ounces Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

5 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce lime juice

Lime wedge

Method:

Combine all ingredients together in a shaker. Strain into copper mug. Garnish with lime wedge and serve.

Elderflower Spritz

Ingredients:

1 ounce Sesión Blanco

½ ounce elderflower liqueur

⅔ ounce fresh lime juice

Soda water

Cucumber slices and mint, for garnish

Method: