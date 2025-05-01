Over 2 million pressure cookers recalled after dozens of consumers suffer injuries

A popular appliance manufacturer is recalling more than 2 million pressure cookers after receiving over 100 reports of injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on Thursday. The recall only pertains to Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers, though all models are included in the recall.

At least 106 burn injuries have been reported so far – and a quarter of those have led to lawsuits.

APPLE JUICE RECALLED IN 28 STATES DUE TO TOXIC SUBSTANCE, FDA SAYS

"SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed," the CPSC's report noted.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product's pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid."

SharkNinja confirmed the recall in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The safety of our customers is a top priority for SharkNinja," the company said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, Ninja is conducting a recall to replace the lid on certain Ninja-brand 'Foodi' multi-function cookers in the OP300 model family."

"This addresses reports that some consumers have been able to open the pressure-cooking lids of certain units of these cookers during use, resulting in burn injuries from hot contents."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There were 1,846,400 pressure cookers that have been recalled in the United States, while 184,240 were sold in Canada.

The following model numbers, which are visible on the cooker's side label, are included in the recall: OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO.

The appliances have pressure-cooking and air-frying functions and boast a 6.5-quart capacity, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can still use the appliance's air-frying option, said the CPSC.

The cookers were sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon and Target and were available to buy online from Amazon, Sam's Club and Costco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The appliances, which were manufactured in China, retailed for about $200.