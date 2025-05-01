Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls

Over 2 million pressure cookers recalled after dozens of consumers suffer injuries

106 reports of burn injuries have been made, along with 26 lawsuits filed

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Trump and RFK are 'putting a stake in the ground' to food companies, insists MAHA mom Video

Trump and RFK are 'putting a stake in the ground' to food companies, insists MAHA mom

Food activist Vani Hari calls out 'chronic disease rates' ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's announcement about synthetic food dyes on 'The Story.'

A popular appliance manufacturer is recalling more than 2 million pressure cookers after receiving over 100 reports of injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on Thursday. The recall only pertains to Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers, though all models are included in the recall. 

At least 106 burn injuries have been reported so far – and a quarter of those have led to lawsuits.

APPLE JUICE RECALLED IN 28 STATES DUE TO TOXIC SUBSTANCE, FDA SAYS

"SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, with 26 lawsuits filed," the CPSC's report noted.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product's pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid."

Food in pressure cooker

A popular appliance manufacturer is recalling more than 2 million of its pressure cookers (not pictured) after it received 106 reports of burn injuries, according to the CPSC. (iStock)

SharkNinja confirmed the recall in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The safety of our customers is a top priority for SharkNinja," the company said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, Ninja is conducting a recall to replace the lid on certain Ninja-brand 'Foodi' multi-function cookers in the OP300 model family."

Ninja Foodi

All Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers are included in the recall. (CPSC.gov)

"This addresses reports that some consumers have been able to open the pressure-cooking lids of certain units of these cookers during use, resulting in burn injuries from hot contents."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There were 1,846,400 pressure cookers that have been recalled in the United States, while 184,240 were sold in Canada.

Food in pressure cooker

Consumer safety is a "top priority," said the company — and it encourages customers to replace the recalled lids of the pressure cookers (not pictured).  (iStock)

The following model numbers, which are visible on the cooker's side label, are included in the recall: OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO.

The appliances have pressure-cooking and air-frying functions and boast a 6.5-quart capacity, according to the CPSC. 

Consumers can still use the appliance's air-frying option, said the CPSC.

Ninja Foodi

Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers have both pressure-cooking and air-frying functions. (CPSC.gov)

The cookers were sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon and Target and were available to buy online from Amazon, Sam's Club and Costco. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The appliances, which were manufactured in China, retailed for about $200.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.