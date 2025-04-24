Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Product Recalls

Apple juice recalled in 28 states due to toxic substance, FDA says

More than 7,200 cases recalled over potentially toxic contamination

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Cookbook author shares 'simple' way for beginners to start eating healthier Video

Cookbook author shares 'simple' way for beginners to start eating healthier

Shawna Holman, the California author of "A Healthier Home Cook," tells Fox News Digital how real, whole-food ingredients can help beginners in the kitchen.

There are some bad apples out there – and they may be in your pantry.

Martinelli's, famous for its glass-bottled apple juices, has begun recalling certain products, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall pertains to certain four-packs of Martinelli's 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles sold across 28 states.

'EXTRA CREAMY' BUTTER RECALLED DUE TO STOMACH-CHURNING BACTERIAL CONTAMINATION

The recall was sparked by concern over potential patulin contamination, according to the FDA.

Patulin is a mycotoxin (toxic substance) "produced by Penicillium, Aspergillus and Byssochylamys molds that grow on fruit, grains and cheese," according to the agency.

Martinelli's pure apple juice

The recall impacts 7,234 cases of apple juice bottles sold across 28 states. (iStock)

"Patulin is a toxic substance produced by molds that may grow on apples," the FDA's website states. "In the past, patulin has been found to occur at high levels in some apple juice products offered for sale in or [imported] into the U.S."

ENOKI MUSHROOM PACKAGES RECALLED FOR POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

There were 7,234 cases of the apple juice – a total of 111 batches – included in the recall. 

The states impacted by the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin, the FDA stated.

Apple juice pouring from red apples into a glass

The recall was initiated due to concerns about a toxin that commonly grows on apples. (iStock)

Although the recall was initiated on March 18, the FDA deemed the recall a Class II offense on April 22.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Class II recalls are for products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's website.

Martinelli'S Label

Martinelli's apple juices are "flash-pasteurized, hot-filled into new bottles, capped and quickly cooled to retain the fresh apple flavor," per the company's website. (iStock)

According to Martinelli's website, its apple juices are "flash-pasteurized, hot-filled into new bottles, capped and quickly cooled to retain the fresh apple flavor."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The California company has been bottling apple juice from fresh apples since 1868, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Martinelli's for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.