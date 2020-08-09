Zoë Kravitz slams Hulu for lack of diversity after ‘High Fidelity’ cancellation

Zoë Kravitz took a swipe at Hulu after the streaming service confirmed it had canceled its show “High Fidelity,” which starred the 31-year-old actress.

Under an Instagram post where she commemorated her time on the show with her castmates, Kravitz suggested Hulu’s programming lacks racial diversity.

“It's cool. at least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait,” she wrote in a comment directed towards fellow actress Tessa Thompson, who said she’ll miss watching the show.

Kravitz's comment has received more than 1,360 likes while her Instagram post overall has received more than 396,840 likes as of Sunday evening.

Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the young actress’s claim.

Of the 50 live-action original TV series the streaming service, ew have women of color serving as the leads. “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Mindy Project” are two original Hulu series that stand out from the bunch.

The streaming service does have other series that include women of color in supporting roles as well as several diverse series it has licensed from third-party networks. Hulu also recently added “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Ramy” and “Love, Victor,” but these series largely feature men of color as leads.

“High Fidelity” only received one season before it was canceled by Hulu.

The series was a reboot of the 2000 John Cusack film and 1995 novel of the same name and had Kravitz starring in the leading role. Her mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the original film alongside Cusack.

In the 10-episode series, Kravitz played the role of Robyn Brooks – a music and pop-culture-obsessed record store owner who is trying to make sense of her failed past relationships.