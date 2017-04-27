Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Competition
Published

YouTube to debut Ludacris-hosted music competition series for emerging acts

By | Associated Press
Actor Ludacris attends 'The Fate Of The Furious' New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S. April 8, 2017.

Actor Ludacris attends 'The Fate Of The Furious' New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S. April 8, 2017. (Reuters)

YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo.

Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that "Best.Cover.Ever" will debut on YouTube later this year.

Ludacris will host the series, where pop stars will give budding artists a chance to perform a cover of one of their songs. The winner will perform a duet version of the song with the star, which will debut on YouTube.

Fans can submit videos through May 19 for the first phase. The songs include Backstreet Boys' "As Long As You Love Me," Lovato's "Confident" and Derulo's "Trumpets."

Additional artist-participants will be announced at a later date.