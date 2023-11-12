Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Young Taylor Swift played a song backstage for Britney Spears during 'Oops! ... I Did it Again' tour

Taylor Swift is currently in Argentina for her Eras Tour

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour Video

Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift started shouting at a security guard for harassing a fan. (Credit: @brilayfield/@crystallizedbybri / POP NATION /TMX)

Before becoming the superstar she is today, Taylor Swift would play her guitar for anyone that would listen. Fellow musician and pop icon Britney Spears just revealed she was one of them.

Spears says that while she was on her "Oops! I Did It Again" tour in 2000, a young Swift came to see her backstage. "This is way back when but kinda cool," the singer revealed on Instagram alongside photos of the two. "My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course !!!"

"He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar," she remembered.

BRITNEY SPEARS ADMITS SHE FINDS SOCIAL MEDIA 'ADDICTING,' USES FILTERS ON HER PHOTOS

Britney Spears in a black dress tilts her head slightly left and smiles split Taylor Swift in gold looks back on the red carpet

Britney Spears reflected upon a moment where she met a young Taylor Swift backstage while on her "Oops!...I Did It Again" tour. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation," Spears, 41 said of Swift, 33. "Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day," she added. 

But Spears didn't stop there, writing that Swift is "stunning" and also her "girl crush."

Taylor Swift looks down at Britney Spears who is sitting and smiling split Taylor Swift and Britney Spears smile for a photo at the 2008 VMAs

Taylor Swift and Britney Spears posed for a photo at MTV's Video Music Awards in 2008. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two women reunited at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, although Spears told a radio show in 2016 that she had never met Swift before. Fans at the time were confused about Spears' flub, considering there were pictures of the two from an event eight years earlier.

Taylor Swift ina a sparkly body suit and matching shoes sings on stage

Taylor Swift is currently on the international stretch of her Eras Tour. (Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both women are quite busy right now — with Spears' memoir "The Woman In Me" having just been released last month and continuing to be a bestseller. 

Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour, having just performed in Argentina, where she received a special visit from new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.