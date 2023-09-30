Britney Spears admits she finds social media ‘addicting,’ uses filters on her photos

Britney Spears admits social media is "addicting," but she's not taking it "too seriously."

Spears posted two photos with a man, identified by E! News as her pal and manager Cade Hudson, leaning in close to her and almost giving her a kiss on the cheek.

In the caption, she wrote, "I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!! Then I thought about my relation between my life and Instagram at the moment !!!"

She continued, without specifying her location, saying Instagram is "addicting... but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!"

The "Baby One More Time" singer also addressed using apps like FaceTune to alter her photos on social media.

"Hey I'm not promoting FaceTune for the rest of my life but seriously when I have days of depression I look and see the new apps and it makes me feel silly !!! I'm like wow this is cool !!! I see things in a brighter way and so what if it's enhanced !!!" she said.

"I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who f---ing cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!!"

Spears recently sparked alarm from fans and followers after she shared a video of herself dancing with knives on Instagram.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check at Spears' home Wednesday after she shared the original video, Fox News Digital confirmed.

After the welfare check, Spears shared another video of herself dancing with knives and clarified they were fake.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she explained. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

In the post, Spears also made mention of her divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

"I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy !!!" she said of her focus on "positive affirmations."

"I'm just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!!" she added.

Spears is preparing to release her memoir, "The Woman in Me," Oct 24.