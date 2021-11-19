Young Dolph's partner speaks out after rapper's death: 'Positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome'

Young Dolph's partner, Mia Jaye, has spoken out following the rapper's death.

Jaye broke her silence on Instagram on Thursday, one day after the rapper was shot and killed while visiting a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

"God give me strength…Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul," she wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday night.

Another message on her account reads: "Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages…I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few…"

"Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them…" she added.

Jaye also shared old videos she took of Dolph playing with their daughter, Ari. "Question is…How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?" she wrote on Instagram.

Dolph and Jaye reportedly also share a son named Tre.

A representative for the artist, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., told Variety in a statement that they are "shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph."

"The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon," it adds. "His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."

The Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies around 12:24 p.m. local time where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department added in a statement posted to Twitter that Dolph's purported murder is "another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect at this time.

Meanwhile, a second shooting took place one day after Dolph's death right next door to the cookie shop where he was gunned down.

Memphis Police said in a statement on Thursday: "Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2630 Airways. One male was shot and is listed as non-critical. Officers immediately detained two suspects, and a third was detained at Kerr and Mississippi after a brief pursuit. The cause of this shooting is under investigation."

Three suspects – Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22 – were arrested and charged in connection with the second shooting.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Friday what it also shared on its Twitter account: "There is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways."

Memphis Police encourages anyone with information about the shootings to reach out to their local CrimeStoppers unit at 901-528-CASH (2274).