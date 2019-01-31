Yolanda Hadid, 55, celebrates the ‘freedom’ of ditching implants by flaunting her bikini bod

At age 55, Yolanda Hadid is feeling liberated.

The former model and mother of cover girls Gigi and Bella Hadid took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of herself leaping into the air on a beach, while proudly flaunting her bikini body.

“Freedom like I’ve never felt before,” Hadid captioned the snap.

Hadid’s declaration comes just days after announcing on social media that she was going au natural.

“Fifty Five and smiling from the inside out,” she captioned the lingerie selfie. “Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--- I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me.......... Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body.”

“It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own,” Hadid continued. “It’s on us to learn to love our selves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages as we move through this journey called “life”. Beauty has no meaning without your health.”

Commenters accused her daughter — Bella, 22, of going under the knife and using fillers, and Hadid’s response was somewhat telling.

“None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” said Hadid. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

The brunette beauty has long been rumored to have had a nose job before achieving supermodel status, an allegation she herself has denied.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," Bella told InStyle in May 2018. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

In 2018, Hadid told Fox News that there’s a reason why her daughters are two of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry.

“The secret, I think, is to be authentic to who you are,” she explained. “Like I always say to my girls, there [are] a million girls who are as beautiful as you are and deserve success as much as you do. So how are you going to set yourself apart? And in my opinion, that’s to be a good person, be kind to everybody, be the hardest working girl on set and be authentic. And it has worked for them.”